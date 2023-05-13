Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 8,519 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,990,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

NYSE:JCI opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

