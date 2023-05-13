Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.25 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $77,890,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

