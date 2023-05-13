Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of First Horizon worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.0 %

FHN opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

