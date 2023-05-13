MAI Capital Management Trims Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $133.65 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $137.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.96.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

