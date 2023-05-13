MAI Capital Management Takes $1.56 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,304,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $88,092,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.