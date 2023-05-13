Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $45,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in HSBC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.60) to GBX 900 ($11.36) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.62) to GBX 671 ($8.47) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.20) to GBX 630 ($7.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $729.60.

About HSBC



HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

