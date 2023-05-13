MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 140,141 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 216,160 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 413,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 116,225 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

