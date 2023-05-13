MAI Capital Management Has $1.55 Million Stake in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,123 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ocuphire Pharma were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCUP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 806,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 265,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCUP opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.32. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

