MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

