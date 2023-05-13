Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,229 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $47,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

NYSE MLM opened at $402.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

