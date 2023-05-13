Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,244 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.35% of Qiagen worth $39,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 314.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

