Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,722 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $39,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,486,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Republic Services stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

