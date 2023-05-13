MAI Capital Management Sells 339 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.60.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

