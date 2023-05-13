Citigroup Inc. Buys 79,317 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Consolidated Edison worth $54,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after buying an additional 367,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after buying an additional 294,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12,211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 256,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ED opened at $99.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.