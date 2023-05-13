Citigroup Inc. Acquires 139,245 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,245 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $42,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

DVN opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

