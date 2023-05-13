Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,900 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $40,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,383.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,488.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,467.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

