Citigroup Inc. Purchases 15,381 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Synopsys worth $42,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $368.84 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $392.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.99 and its 200 day moving average is $347.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

