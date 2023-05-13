Citigroup Inc. Has $40.10 Million Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,741,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943,465 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ambev worth $40,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambev Stock Performance
Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Ambev
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
