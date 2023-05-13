MAI Capital Management Decreases Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mplx by 11.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Mplx by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Mplx Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

