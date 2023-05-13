Citigroup Inc. Purchases 20,561 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Tower Semiconductor worth $41,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.88. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $403.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

