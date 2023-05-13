Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $46,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

