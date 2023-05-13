Citigroup Inc. Sells 70,828 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $43,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

