29,673 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,425,000 after purchasing an additional 74,727 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 381.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after acquiring an additional 353,387 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

