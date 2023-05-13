Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,983 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $40,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.