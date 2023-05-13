Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $43,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $271.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.50.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,631 shares of company stock worth $765,751 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.