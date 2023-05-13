Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,503 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,317,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $45,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,165,000 after buying an additional 538,544 shares during the period. Browning West LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,787,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,934,000 after buying an additional 431,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after buying an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after buying an additional 501,445 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.15 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

