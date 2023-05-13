McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of McKesson worth $52,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCK opened at $389.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

