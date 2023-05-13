Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,049 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $53,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,810 shares in the company, valued at $135,179,419.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,413 shares of company stock worth $10,353,431. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $222.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $226.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

