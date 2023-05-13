Citigroup Inc. Has $44.18 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,167 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.24% of Teledyne Technologies worth $44,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $410.98 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $424.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.