Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Shares of SUM opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

