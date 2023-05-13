Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

