Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 15,174 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,371 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,251,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,405,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,067 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

