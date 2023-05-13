Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 4,679 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

