Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $352,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 869.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

