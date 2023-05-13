ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,942. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NOW opened at $455.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.24, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.65. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

