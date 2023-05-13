Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.13% of Pure Cycle worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle Stock Up 1.3 %

Pure Cycle stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Kevin Blain Mcneill sold 4,450 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $44,010.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Pure Cycle

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.