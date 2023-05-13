Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $121.76 and a one year high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,150. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

