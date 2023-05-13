Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $338,000 in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 179,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 72,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of USRT stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

