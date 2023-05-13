Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Citigroup by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,280,000 after buying an additional 3,952,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Citigroup by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,959,000 after buying an additional 2,175,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.03.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C opened at $45.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

