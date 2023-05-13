ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,342,000 after acquiring an additional 663,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 132.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 385,742 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 21.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 382,644 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 244.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 356,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

