Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 3,509 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4101 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. Societe Generale lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

