Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $453,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,137,000 after buying an additional 66,210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 325,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 492,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

