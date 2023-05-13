SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

