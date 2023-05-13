Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 162,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

