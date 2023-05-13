Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Unilever by 7.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

Unilever Announces Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

