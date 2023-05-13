Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Decreased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

