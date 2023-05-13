Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 138 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,353 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,218 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $110.67.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.70.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

