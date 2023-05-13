Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 10,074 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.09% of Sleep Number worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $466.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SNBR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

