Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 682 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWN opened at $130.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

