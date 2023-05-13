Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 902.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,735 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,626,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,185,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

